Thu 8 AM | Certification available for Rogue Valley builders who make homes for aging in place

It's your home now, but will you be able to continue living there ten years from now, or 20? Aging-in-place is an attractive concept for most of us, because it means staying in our homes.

But ease of accessibility and mobility are keys to making a home friendly to an older or disabled user.

The Rogue Valley Council of Governments, through its Senior and Disability Services program, provides certification to builders who meet the standards for creating housing that is friendly to people with disabilities or aging in place.

Connie Saldaña coordinates the Lifelong Housing Program at RVCOG and provides details in a visit to the JX.