Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8:30 | The bombshell SCOTUS leak headlines the media happenings, in Signals & Noise

Published May 11, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
signals & noise.jpg

It's been quite a month for big stories in and about the media.

Exhibit A: the leak to Politico about the draft Supreme Court decision nixing abortion in America.

Exhibit B: Elon Musk comes up with the money to buy Twitter, and run it as a private business.

We don't know how far down the alphabet we'll get, but there's plenty to discuss in this month's edition of Signals & Noise.

Our regulars discuss the hot topics: Chris Lucas from the Southern Oregon University Communication faculty, and Cal Poly-Humboldt Journalism and Mass Communication Chair Victoria Sama.

Join us for a discussion that can include topics as disparate as video-streaming services and the best Victorian novels.

Signals & Noise
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
