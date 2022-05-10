© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Ever-expanding Presidential power

Published May 10, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Professor, writer and Legal scholar, Peter M. Shane, argues that wrongheaded ideas have over expanded presidential authority in the United States.

In his latest book Democracy’s Chief Executive, Interpreting the Constitution and Defining the Future of the Presidency, Shane describes an organizational psychology of presidential entitlement that threatens American democracy and the rule of law.

Shane is an internationally recognized expert in U.S. constitutional and administrative law, has written and lectured extensively on law and the presidency for more than 40 years.

He will explain his theories, shows their impact, reveals the flawed constitutional history on which they are based, and offers a more plausible way of conceptualizing our constitutional presidency in the 21st century.

