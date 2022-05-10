Wed 8:30 | Getting to really dig in the dirt, in our gardening Q&A

Mother's Day is the easiest way to remember the final date for frost in most of the region west of the Cascades.

After that, you can plant pretty much anything outside and not worry that cold temperatures will kill it. So it's time to get serious about gardening.

We offer a regular get-together with Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners.

She joins us for a gardening Q&A, now weekly as growing season heats up. Call live at 800-838-3760 or email in advance: JX@jeffnet.org.