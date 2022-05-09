© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Tue 9 AM | From wide receiver to widely respected: Keanon Lowe brings his story home

Published May 9, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Keanon Lowe simply HAD to tell his story. The world, or at least Oregon's corner of it, would settle for nothing less.

Lowe was a football star at the University of Oregon, later working in the NFL with Colin Kaepernick. He came back to Oregon to coach a high school team that had not won a game in years, and led it to a conference championship.

But the single incident he may be forever known for was his disarming--and hugging--a would-be school shooter.

All these are described in Keanon Lowe's book with Justin Spizman, Hometown Victory: A Coach's Story of Football, Fate, and Coming Home.

Keanon Lowe joins us to talk about his inspiring journey, and what lies ahead.

