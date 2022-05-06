© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Mon 8:30 | As bombs fall in Lviv, prof fears for campus he helped build

May 6, 2022
Weeks ago, students at Ukrainian Catholic University in Lviv were busy with their studies.

Today, the UCU campus, located on the border of Poland in the westernmost part of Ukraine, has quickly become a major supply hub and sanctuary for displaced refugees fleeing bombs and invading Russian troops in eastern Ukraine.

University of Oregon Associate Professor of Architecture Gerald Gast has been monitoring the situation closely from Portland.

Since 2008, campus construction of the five new buildings that make up the UCU campus near Stryiskyi Park have been the focus of an ongoing master design project with graduate students involved in the UO’s Urban Projects Workshop in the College of Design.

Gast visits to describe the situation through the lens of his and Oregon's personal involvement.

