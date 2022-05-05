Fri 8:30 | OSU professor demonstrates why math is part of life (even if you don't like it)

We tend to be a bit glib in tossing off lines like "I'm not a math person." But we all use math, and need to use it to cope with the world around us.

Simple case: do you have enough money in the bank to pay for the thing you're thinking about buying? The Kieval Lecture Series brings math topics to broad audiences at universities across the country.

Southern Oregon University features three lectures in the series on Monday and Tuesday (May 9-10) by Vrushali Bokil, Associate Dean of Graduate Studies and Research Professor at Oregon State University.

The first in the series calls mathematics "A Language for Understanding Love, Life, and the Universe."

We explore that and other topics with the professor.