© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8:30 | OSU professor demonstrates why math is part of life (even if you don't like it)

Published May 5, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-05-04T161418.198.jpg

We tend to be a bit glib in tossing off lines like "I'm not a math person." But we all use math, and need to use it to cope with the world around us.

Simple case: do you have enough money in the bank to pay for the thing you're thinking about buying? The Kieval Lecture Series brings math topics to broad audiences at universities across the country.

Southern Oregon University features three lectures in the series on Monday and Tuesday (May 9-10) by Vrushali Bokil, Associate Dean of Graduate Studies and Research Professor at Oregon State University.

The first in the series calls mathematics "A Language for Understanding Love, Life, and the Universe."

We explore that and other topics with the professor.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team