Thu 8 AM | Oregon poll shows increased concerns about hate crimes against Asian communities

The Oregon Values and Beliefs Center frequently polls the populace for views on what Oregonians think about various issues.

OVBC also works in conjunction with other groups, as it did recently in exploring hate crimes targeted at people of Asian descent. That poll turned up greater concern about hate crimes, greater awareness of bias incidents, but a continuation of an old trend: not reporting all such incidents.

Amaury Vogel, the Associate Executive Director at OVBC, visits with details inside the numbers.