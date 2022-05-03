Wed 9 AM | What you don't know CAN hurt: a history of coronaviruses

A few decades ago, few scientists considered coronaviruses a big deal. The ones they knew about generally caused nothing worse than a common cold.

But that changed with SARS came on the scene early in the 21st century, proving that a coronavirus could be lethal.

And then SARS-CoV-2, which we know as COVID-19, got all of our attention.

It's a long story, with effects on humans and other creatures going back thousands of years, and epidemiologist Dan Werb tells it in The Invisible Siege: The Rise of Coronaviruses and the Search for a Cure.

We pick the scientist's brain about the things we did not know about coronaviruses... and should have.