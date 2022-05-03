© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | What you don't know CAN hurt: a history of coronaviruses

Published May 3, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
A few decades ago, few scientists considered coronaviruses a big deal. The ones they knew about generally caused nothing worse than a common cold.

But that changed with SARS came on the scene early in the 21st century, proving that a coronavirus could be lethal.
And then SARS-CoV-2, which we know as COVID-19, got all of our attention.

It's a long story, with effects on humans and other creatures going back thousands of years, and epidemiologist Dan Werb tells it in The Invisible Siege: The Rise of Coronaviruses and the Search for a Cure.

We pick the scientist's brain about the things we did not know about coronaviruses... and should have.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
