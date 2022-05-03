© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | Seeds or starts? Our Master Gardener has the answer

Published May 3, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
gardening q&A

We keep learning not to try to outguess the weather. Warm days in February do NOT mean that we will not be scraping ice off our windshields in April.

Keeping up with the weather is especially important for those of us planning gardens. To help we offer a regular confab with Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners.

She joins us weekly for a gardening Q&A, as growing season arrives.

Call live at 800-838-3760 or email in advance: JX@jeffnet.org.

