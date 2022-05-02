© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | The South's most-feared ship in the Civil War

Published May 2, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-05-01T155622.483.jpg

The military prowess of the Confederate States of America ultimately did not matter; the South lost the Civil War. But the south's forces on land and sea made the federal government's efforts to restore order very hard work.

The forces at sea included the CSS Alabama, a ship that raided both merchant and Union naval ships. The Alabama was well-traveled, built near Liverpool and never actually docking in Southern port.

The tale of its pursuit--all the way to France--is told in a book by the late Phil Keith and Tom Clavin; To the Uttermost Ends of the Earth: The Epic Hunt for the South's Most Feared Ship—and the Greatest Sea Battle of the Civil War.

Tom Clavin returns to the Exchange with this his latest historic story.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team