Tue 8 AM | Getting to know the elements of 'good fire' from prescribed burning proponents

It's a challenge in the age of megafires to remember that fire is a natural part of the forest ecosystem in our region. And so it will be used, whether by human hands or by lightning.

Aaron Krikava of the Rogue Valley Prescribed Burn Association and Chris Adlam, PhD, Assistant Professor of Practice, Regional Fire Specialist at Southwest Oregon, Oregon State University's College of Forestry opt for the first option.

They work to bring landowners, fire professionals, and volunteers together to learn about and use fire to improve ecosystems and reduce catastrophic fires.

Chris and Aaron visit to talk about the concept of good fire and the to discuss the May TREX burn workshops.