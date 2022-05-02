© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8 AM | Getting to know the elements of 'good fire' from prescribed burning proponents

Published May 2, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
It's a challenge in the age of megafires to remember that fire is a natural part of the forest ecosystem in our region. And so it will be used, whether by human hands or by lightning.

Aaron Krikava of the Rogue Valley Prescribed Burn Association and Chris Adlam, PhD, Assistant Professor of Practice, Regional Fire Specialist at Southwest Oregon, Oregon State University's College of Forestry opt for the first option.

They work to bring landowners, fire professionals, and volunteers together to learn about and use fire to improve ecosystems and reduce catastrophic fires.

Chris and Aaron visit to talk about the concept of good fire and the to discuss the May TREX burn workshops.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
