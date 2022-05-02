Tue 8:30 | Tracking the transition to 'endemic' in COVID Q&A
Thousands of Americans were on planes, in the air, when the news broke that a judge had cancelled the federal mask-required policy on public transportation.
Within days, the administration announced it would appeal... if not for use in this pandemic, then the next one.
The virus is still a story, and Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Leona O'Keefe continues to join us for regular COVID Q&A sessions.
Ask your question at 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.