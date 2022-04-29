Mon 8:30 | Summer travel ahead, how's your car working? Check in, on The Squeaky Wheel

The masks are off, the weather is warming, and the open road beckons.

The end of COVID restrictions makes this potentially the biggest summer travel season in years. The cost of gasoline might get in the way, but your vehicle's performance should not.

Talk about what ails your ride, in our regular monthly visit with Zach Edwards, the owner of Ashland Automotive. In the segment, The Squeaky Wheel, we discuss vehicle care and repair, and invite calls and emails from the public about automotive oddities (and success stories).

Join in with your question or story. 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.

