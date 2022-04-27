© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8 AM | Ashland's Oregon Fringe Festival highlights works both physical and mental

Published April 27, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
jx draw (22).jpg

Oregon Fringe Festival is back in Ashland with in-person events this year, while some offerings will still be available through Zoom.

Events run April 27 through May 1, and run the gamut of human experience.

We highlight two of the presentations in interviews with Abby Palen, the creator of Moving the Mountain, and Alex Brehmer, the inventor of Mind Controlled Millie. Theater? Sculpture? A physical workout?

There are elements of each in the works, as the producers explain.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
