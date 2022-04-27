Thu 8 AM | Ashland's Oregon Fringe Festival highlights works both physical and mental

Oregon Fringe Festival is back in Ashland with in-person events this year, while some offerings will still be available through Zoom.

Events run April 27 through May 1, and run the gamut of human experience.

We highlight two of the presentations in interviews with Abby Palen, the creator of Moving the Mountain, and Alex Brehmer, the inventor of Mind Controlled Millie. Theater? Sculpture? A physical workout?

There are elements of each in the works, as the producers explain.