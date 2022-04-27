© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8:30 | Underground History explores major find for creator of Underground Railroad

Published April 27, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
Harriet Tubman, the woman who led so many people out of slavery, is the focus of much historical exploration and commemoration.

Her final home in Auburn, New York, is part of a National Historical Park. But details of the other end of Tubman's life are shrouded in some mystery, on the Eastern Shore of Maryland (also the birthplace of Frederick Douglass).

Researchers in the Maryland Department of Transportation believe they have found the site where Tubman's birth family once lived.

This is the subject matter for this month's edition of Underground History, our archaeological segment featuring Chelsea Rose of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology.

Chelsea returns with Julie Schablitsky, the Chief of Cultural Resources at MDOT, who took metal detector in hand to locate the Tubman site.

