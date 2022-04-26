© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | The Keenest Observers and advice for young women of color

Published April 26, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Some of us have to work harder than others to be successful.

Not because we lack in skills, but because someone in a position of power makes assumptions about our skills, based on skin color or gender.

Minda Harts knows this well, from having to work around obstacles in her own life. She shares what she learned with young women of color, in the recently published You Are More Than Magic: The Black and Brown Girls' Guide to Finding Your Voice.

We take up the book and its advice in this month's edition of The Keenest Observers, hosted by Angela Decker.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
