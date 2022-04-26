Wed 9 AM | The Keenest Observers and advice for young women of color

Some of us have to work harder than others to be successful.

Not because we lack in skills, but because someone in a position of power makes assumptions about our skills, based on skin color or gender.

Minda Harts knows this well, from having to work around obstacles in her own life. She shares what she learned with young women of color, in the recently published You Are More Than Magic: The Black and Brown Girls' Guide to Finding Your Voice.

We take up the book and its advice in this month's edition of The Keenest Observers, hosted by Angela Decker.