Wed 8 AM | Oregon puts money into energy upgrades of homes rebuilt after wildfires

The September fires of 2020 destroyed thousands of homes, many of which are being rebuilt, often with more modern features.

The Oregon Department of Energy is encouraging the modernization, giving grants for the inclusion of energy-efficient designs and amenities in rebuilt homes.

The state legislature put millions of dollars into the pot, and grants can max out (for business structures or multi-family dwellings at $18,000.

Michael Freels is Senior Policy Analyst at the Energy Department and Jennifer Kalez is Communications Director. They visit to add details to the rebuilding grants, and what features are eligible