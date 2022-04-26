© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wed 8 AM | Oregon puts money into energy upgrades of homes rebuilt after wildfires

Published April 26, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
jx draw (19).jpg

The September fires of 2020 destroyed thousands of homes, many of which are being rebuilt, often with more modern features.

The Oregon Department of Energy is encouraging the modernization, giving grants for the inclusion of energy-efficient designs and amenities in rebuilt homes.

The state legislature put millions of dollars into the pot, and grants can max out (for business structures or multi-family dwellings at $18,000.

Michael Freels is Senior Policy Analyst at the Energy Department and Jennifer Kalez is Communications Director. They visit to add details to the rebuilding grants, and what features are eligible

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
