© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8 AM | Ashland New Plays Festival lays out plans for live events this year

Published April 25, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
jx draw (18).jpg

Like all things having anything to do with live theater, the Ashland New Plays Festival has been forced to do things differently by the COVID pandemic.

Like many other art organizations, ANPF recently announced plans for its annual fall festival in full, in-person mode.

The list of plays lengthens to five this year, one more than usual. And all the playwrights and actors will be in Ashland for the event.

The fall festival is not the only gig for ANPF this year; Artistic Director Jackie Apodaca visits with a sketch of the months ahead.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team