Tue 8 AM | Ashland New Plays Festival lays out plans for live events this year

Like all things having anything to do with live theater, the Ashland New Plays Festival has been forced to do things differently by the COVID pandemic.

Like many other art organizations, ANPF recently announced plans for its annual fall festival in full, in-person mode.

The list of plays lengthens to five this year, one more than usual. And all the playwrights and actors will be in Ashland for the event.

The fall festival is not the only gig for ANPF this year; Artistic Director Jackie Apodaca visits with a sketch of the months ahead.