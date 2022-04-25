© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8:30 | Our transition into living-with-the-virus explored, in COVID Q&A

Published April 25, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
covid Q&A.jpg

Take the figures reported of positive COVID-19 cases and multiply, possibly by a factor of ten.

We heard this recently in a discussion of the ongoing presence of the viral disease and the public health response to it. Simply put, most positive tests show up outside of health care settings, so are not reported.

Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Leona O'Keefe continues to join us for regular COVID Q&A sessions.

Ask your question at 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX NextCoronavirus / COVID-19 News
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team