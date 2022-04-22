© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | When the country gets sick, some people get rich

Published April 22, 2022 at 9:27 AM PDT
When people are in need, other people rise to take care of them. But then there are the people who rise to take care of themselves in a time of need, like the people who made a buck off the country getting sick from COVID-19.

Pandemic, Inc.: Chasing the Capitalists and Thieves Who Got Rich While We Got Sick by J. David McSwane covers this story. It introduces the people who ignored warning signs; or worse, blocked needed supplies or promised them and never delivered, often making money in the process.

The author, an investigative journalist with Pro Publica, visits to unpack the story.

Coronavirus / COVID-19 News
