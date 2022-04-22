Mon 9 AM | When the country gets sick, some people get rich
When people are in need, other people rise to take care of them. But then there are the people who rise to take care of themselves in a time of need, like the people who made a buck off the country getting sick from COVID-19.
Pandemic, Inc.: Chasing the Capitalists and Thieves Who Got Rich While We Got Sick by J. David McSwane covers this story. It introduces the people who ignored warning signs; or worse, blocked needed supplies or promised them and never delivered, often making money in the process.
The author, an investigative journalist with Pro Publica, visits to unpack the story.