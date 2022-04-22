© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8 AM | Bear Creek Greenway revival plans take shape with public input

Published April 22, 2022 at 9:32 AM PDT
One of the Rogue Valley's best-known green spaces turned black in the fires of September 2020.

The Almeda Drive fire moved from Ashland to Talent to Phoenix along the Bear Creek Greenway, destroying many trees. The later Central Point fire caused additional damage to the Greenway further north.

Now a project to plan for the Greenway's future, Envision Bear Creek, is gaining momentum. Several steps have been taken, with opportunities for the public to take part still ahead.

Steve Lambert from Jackson County Parks visits with an update.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
