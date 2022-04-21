© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Earth Day refresher on creating backyard habitat

Published April 21, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-04-20T095923.731.jpg

If you want to make sure there's plenty of space for the Earth's critters to thrive, you might want to get involved in habitat restoration efforts.

If that sounds big and complicated, it really doesn't have to be. Because you don't need a big chunk of forest to provide habitat, any yard space could help.

Because it's Earth Day, we go back to an interview with someone who knows all about habitat loss and how to counteract it. Douglas Tallamy, an ecologist and entomologist, wrote Nature's Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation That Starts in Your Yard.

We come back to our 2020 interview on both general concepts and specific yard activities that can help critters of many kinds.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team