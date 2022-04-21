Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Earth Day refresher on creating backyard habitat

If you want to make sure there's plenty of space for the Earth's critters to thrive, you might want to get involved in habitat restoration efforts.

If that sounds big and complicated, it really doesn't have to be. Because you don't need a big chunk of forest to provide habitat, any yard space could help.

Because it's Earth Day, we go back to an interview with someone who knows all about habitat loss and how to counteract it. Douglas Tallamy, an ecologist and entomologist, wrote Nature's Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation That Starts in Your Yard.

We come back to our 2020 interview on both general concepts and specific yard activities that can help critters of many kinds.