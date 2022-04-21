Fri 8:30 | How a long-sought agreement led to Oregon changing its logging laws

The rules are different for logging depending upon where the trees are in Oregon.

The national forests and Bureau of Land Management forests have more stringent requirements than privately-owned lands. And that's been a major sore spot for conservation groups for years: that the Oregon Forest Practices Act was not even as strong as similar laws in neighboring states.

But the OFPA got an update in the 2022 legislative session, one of the outcomes of the Private Forest Accord, a meeting-of-the-minds between the timber industry and its critics.

The Oregon Forest & Industries Council was a big player, and the Wild Salmon Center had a stake as well.

Chris Edwards from OFIC and Stacey Detwiler from WSC chat about what got into the legislation, and what comes next.