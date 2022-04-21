© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Fri 8:30 | How a long-sought agreement led to Oregon changing its logging laws

Published April 21, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-04-20T094612.486.jpg

The rules are different for logging depending upon where the trees are in Oregon.

The national forests and Bureau of Land Management forests have more stringent requirements than privately-owned lands. And that's been a major sore spot for conservation groups for years: that the Oregon Forest Practices Act was not even as strong as similar laws in neighboring states.

But the OFPA got an update in the 2022 legislative session, one of the outcomes of the Private Forest Accord, a meeting-of-the-minds between the timber industry and its critics.

The Oregon Forest & Industries Council was a big player, and the Wild Salmon Center had a stake as well.

Chris Edwards from OFIC and Stacey Detwiler from WSC chat about what got into the legislation, and what comes next.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
