Thu 9 AM | Mother of child with autism shares support and their story

Cooper can't talk, but his mother can. Kate Swenson dreamed of the perfect child, and had to adjust her dreams to Cooper's diagnosis of severe, nonverbal autism.

The process of learning how to help Cooper in a world ill-prepared to provide such help led Kate to create a blog, Finding Cooper's Voice. Through it, she continues to offer support and companionship to parents with children "diagnosed with something, anything."

Blog becomes book in Forever Boy: A Mother's Memoir of Autism and Finding Joy.

Kate Swenson joins us to observe Autism Awareness Month, and talk about her life.