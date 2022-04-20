© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8 AM | Ashland temple brings back community Earth Day celebration

Published April 20, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
Lots of celebrations of all kinds became Zoom-centered or just disappeared during the pandemic.

Earth Day still happened, just without parties to observe the day. The party is back in Ashland, as Temple Emek Shalom hosts an Earth Day celebration, just on a more convenient day than a Friday.

The temple's party is Sunday, April 24th, featuring music, activities, food trucks, electric car rides, and more.

That part about electric cars usually involves Peter Jorgensen, and he is indeed our guest for a preview of the party.

