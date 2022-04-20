© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8:30 | Oregon State professor explores place names that really are not neutral

Published April 20, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-04-20T084703.101.jpg
Native Americans resist settler colonial place names in national parks in 1915 and 2018.

What's in a name? A lot, especially if a particular place had a name, and another one was slapped on top of it.

Case in point: Denali in Alaska, the tallest mountain in North America. President William McKinley never saw it or any other part of Alaska, yet his last name was the official one until a few years ago.

Oregon State University associate professor Natchee Barnd studies place names, and recently published a paper showing that many of them are not neutral, but derogatory or otherwise dismissive of indigenous people who inhabited those places for thousands of years.

The paper is published in "People and Nature," and the author sits for a talk about the findings.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX NextNative American News
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team