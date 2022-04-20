Thu 8:30 | Oregon State professor explores place names that really are not neutral

What's in a name? A lot, especially if a particular place had a name, and another one was slapped on top of it.

Case in point: Denali in Alaska, the tallest mountain in North America. President William McKinley never saw it or any other part of Alaska, yet his last name was the official one until a few years ago.

Oregon State University associate professor Natchee Barnd studies place names, and recently published a paper showing that many of them are not neutral, but derogatory or otherwise dismissive of indigenous people who inhabited those places for thousands of years.

The paper is published in "People and Nature," and the author sits for a talk about the findings.

