The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | A quick refresher on getting ready for Oregon's May primary

Published April 19, 2022 at 10:00 AM PDT
Non-presidential election years like this one tend to be a bit more leisurely in the political world. Up to a point, anyway. It's true that Oregon's primary election is in May and California's is in June, but some deadlines are creeping up.

Tuesday, April 26th is the final day of Oregon voter registration, and anyone who wants to vote in a party primary must be registered with a party by that date. And there are some changes to some details about mail ballots on the Oregon side.

Chris Walker is the longtime Clerk of Jackson County; she visits to go over some of the things voters need to know before registration closes and ballots arrive late next week (around April 30th).

