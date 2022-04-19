Wed 8 AM | Shakespeare Festival bosses talk about the big changes in the season just begun

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival is back onstage in its full form, for the first time in more than two years. But even the full form is not quite the OSF of years gone by.

The list of plays is shorter, the ticket prices lower, and the season starts and ends later.

Artistic Director Nataki Garrett finally gets to preside over a full season, and has made no bones about the need to shake things up at Shakespeare.

Expectations are different financially, artistically, and even for audiences.

Garrett and OSF Executive Director David Schmitz take a brief pause to talk about opening the season, and events coming down the track.

