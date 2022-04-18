© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Seeking Heaven on Earth when America is not enough

Published April 18, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-04-18T080909.484.jpg

You can forgive someone for thinking we might do society a little better than we do now. And not just now, because people have frequently thought they could create better societies than the ones they felt stuck in.

There have been waves of such thinking in American history, including sects like the Shakers and other colonies and communes, profiled in Adrian Shirk's book Heaven Is a Place on Earth: Searching for an American Utopia.

The author got to know the subject well, because she and family members were searching for something better for themselves. Adrian Shirk joins us for a de-brief.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team