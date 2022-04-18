Tue 8:30 | Masks are back, but not here (yet), in COVID Q&A

COVID-19 will not go away. Recent weeks have seen new cases climb in several parts of the world, resulting in a lockdown in Shanghai.

If that sounds comfortably far away, consider this: Philadelphia just put its indoor mask mandate back in place.

Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Leona O'Keefe continues to join us for regular COVID Q&A sessions, though this is her first in three weeks.

Ask your question at 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.

