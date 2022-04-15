Mon 9 AM | Ghosts and opioid users inhabit the world of Annie Hartnett's 'Unlikely Animals'

Lots of us live with animals; 70% of US households have at least one pet... probably not foxes, wolves, and bison, though.

Such animals did roam the home of Ernest Harold Baynes, a naturalist and writer who died nearly a century ago. Baynes appears in our world as a ghost, in Annie Hartnett's novel Unlikely Animals.

The book is described as a tragicomic work, about a healer dealing with family issues, including her father's mental decline--he's the one who encounters the ghost of Ernest Baynes.

Family relations, cognitive declines, and the opioid crisis are all factors in the book. The author visits the JX to talk about telling a story in long form.