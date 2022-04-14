Fri 8 AM | Ashland photographer Christopher Briscoe reports on aid to Ukrainian war refugees

A camera in the hand of Ashland's Christopher Briscoe is like a paintbrush in the hand of a master. Briscoe's career in photography has produced indelible images, even of fairly mundane situations on ordinary days.

The Russian war on Ukraine is no mundane situation, and Briscoe felt himself drawn to go and provide aid to people fleeing the Russian war machine.

It goes without saying that he brought a camera, too, and he's been documenting what he sees in both pictures and words.

Chris Briscoe returns to the Exchange to share what he's seen.