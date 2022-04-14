© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8 AM | Ashland photographer Christopher Briscoe reports on aid to Ukrainian war refugees

Published April 14, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
A camera in the hand of Ashland's Christopher Briscoe is like a paintbrush in the hand of a master. Briscoe's career in photography has produced indelible images, even of fairly mundane situations on ordinary days.

The Russian war on Ukraine is no mundane situation, and Briscoe felt himself drawn to go and provide aid to people fleeing the Russian war machine.

It goes without saying that he brought a camera, too, and he's been documenting what he sees in both pictures and words.

Chris Briscoe returns to the Exchange to share what he's seen.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
