The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | American ruins, and the stories they tell and obscure

Published April 13, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Some of the historic sites that tell stories of American history have more than one story to tell.

White settlement and westward expansion had a pattern of either ignoring the story of indigenous people who lived and died on the land, or of adapting it to tell a new story for the settlers.

Alicia Puglionesi, a historian, explores the trend through several sites, in the book In Whose Ruins: Power, Possession, and the Landscapes of American Empire.

Puglionesi explores some of her findings in a visit to the Exchange.

