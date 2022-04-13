Thu 9 AM | American ruins, and the stories they tell and obscure

Some of the historic sites that tell stories of American history have more than one story to tell.

White settlement and westward expansion had a pattern of either ignoring the story of indigenous people who lived and died on the land, or of adapting it to tell a new story for the settlers.

Alicia Puglionesi, a historian, explores the trend through several sites, in the book In Whose Ruins: Power, Possession, and the Landscapes of American Empire.

Puglionesi explores some of her findings in a visit to the Exchange.