Thu 8 AM | Ashland High students start an advisory panel for the mayor

A constant challenge for people in politics is to get young voters motivated to take part in politics, even if it means just voting. It's even trickier with people not yet old enough to vote.

Yet students at Ashland High School formed a Youth Advisory Council to give input to the mayor and city council on issues of concern to their age group.

We get an overview from Ashland Mayor Julie Akins and YAC leader and AHS junior Isadora Millay.