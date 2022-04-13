© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8 AM | Ashland High students start an advisory panel for the mayor

Published April 13, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-04-12T081254.892.jpg

A constant challenge for people in politics is to get young voters motivated to take part in politics, even if it means just voting. It's even trickier with people not yet old enough to vote.

Yet students at Ashland High School formed a Youth Advisory Council to give input to the mayor and city council on issues of concern to their age group.

We get an overview from Ashland Mayor Julie Akins and YAC leader and AHS junior Isadora Millay.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team