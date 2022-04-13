© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8:30 | Truth and media, examined in this month's Signals & Noise

Published April 13, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
The world's focus on the war in Ukraine got sidetracked for a bit when one guy slapped another guy on TV.

Such is the nature of information in the world today. We take something of a progress report in this month's edition of our media overview, Signals & Noise.

Our regulars discuss the hot topics: Chris Lucas from the Southern Oregon University Communication faculty, and Cal Poly-Humboldt Journalism and Mass Communication Chair Victoria Sama.

Join us for a discussion that can include topics as disparate as video-streaming services and the best Victorian novels.

