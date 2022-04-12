Wed 9 AM | Why wild animals are growing more numerous in American cities

When you think of wildlife in cities, what comes to mind? Maybe pigeons and rats?

The list is both far longer and often bigger, with larger animals now making homes in urban areas. Witness the recent start of construction of a wildlife overpass for cougars and bears and more, over one of the busiest freeways in greater Los Angeles.

Scientist and historian Peter Alagona follows how we got to a place where wildlife increases in urban areas, in the book The Accidental Ecosystem: People and Wildlife in American Cities.

The professor sits with us to unfold the story.