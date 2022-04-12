© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Why wild animals are growing more numerous in American cities

Published April 12, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-04-11T095035.206.jpg

When you think of wildlife in cities, what comes to mind? Maybe pigeons and rats?

The list is both far longer and often bigger, with larger animals now making homes in urban areas. Witness the recent start of construction of a wildlife overpass for cougars and bears and more, over one of the busiest freeways in greater Los Angeles.

Scientist and historian Peter Alagona follows how we got to a place where wildlife increases in urban areas, in the book The Accidental Ecosystem: People and Wildlife in American Cities.

The professor sits with us to unfold the story.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team