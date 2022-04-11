© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | The mass shootings that DIDN'T happen, and why

Published April 11, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-04-10T125118.409.jpg

We always hear about the mass shootings in our country, in heartbreaking detail.

What we seldom hear about are the shootings that do not happen, because police and behavioral experts knew enough in advance to stop potential tragedies.

It does happen, and there have been many additions to the science over the years. Journalist Mark Follman tells the story in his book Trigger Points: Inside the Mission to Stop Mass Shootings in America.

We get a peek into a seldom-glimpsed realm when the author pays a visit.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX NextGun violence
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team