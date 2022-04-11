Tue 8 AM | How Butte Falls got a community forest, in Stories of Southern Oregon

The mill is long dead in Butte Falls, but the mill site lives.

Where the Medford Corporation once turned trees into lumber, the Butte Falls Community Forest now grows and thrives. Members of the community wanted to protect the site for future generations, but didn't have enough money to buy it.

The involvement of the Trust for Public Land made all the difference, and now the land is protected. The forest is the subject of this month's Stories of Southern Oregon, compiled by Maureen Flanagan Battistella.

Maureen returns, bringing Butte Falls Mayor Linda Spencer with details of the town's own forest.

