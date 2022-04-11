© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8:30 | Doctor-to-doctor: top Medford cardiologist visits with Dr. Robin Miller

Published April 11, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
There's a sense of life returning to normal after the COVID pandemic, but it's not like the disease is completely behind us, or ever will be. And one of the effects of our long involvement with COVID has been its obscuring of other medical conditions that also require attention.

Heart disease, for example.

That's the realm in which Dr. Brian Gross works, at Medford-based Asante Health System. His exploration of heart issues and his creation of structures to treat them brings him to the JX for an interview.

And we got another doctor presiding; Dr. Robin Miller, a local broadcast veteran as well as physician, is host for the visit.

Coronavirus / COVID-19 News
