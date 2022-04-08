Mon 8 AM | An outside-looking-in view of 'Jefferson' sentiment in our time

It was such a quaint notion, the "State of Jefferson," for so long, that our radio operation took its name from it.

But it is neither quaint nor a distant memory for people in our region angry with government in general, and our two states in particular. Shasta County has drawn attention from far and wide for its opposition to COVID mandates and other government restrictions.

The outside observers include James Pogue, who wrote Notes on the State of Jefferson for a recent edition of Harper's magazine.

He visits the Exchange--yup, we're named "Jefferson" too--to give an overview of his impressions.