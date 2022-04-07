Fri 9 AM | Climate Week finale: the process of holding back the understanding of reality

1988 was the year Eugene Linden wrote his first climate change story, in Time magazine.

He has not been lacking subject matter to write about since that time. And even though our communication pathways have changed, Linden has noticed a familiar pattern: reality moves at its own pace, and society can take a while to catch up, especially when people spend money to keep society from fully accepting reality.

How close is the day of reckoning with climate? Close, says Linden, in his book Fire and Flood: A People's History of Climate Change, from 1979 to the Present.

Listen to the events he has covered, and the larger narrative of the human race slowly coming to realize what it is up against.

