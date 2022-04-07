© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Fri 9 AM | Climate Week finale: the process of holding back the understanding of reality

Published April 7, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-04-07T074209.888.jpg

1988 was the year Eugene Linden wrote his first climate change story, in Time magazine.

He has not been lacking subject matter to write about since that time. And even though our communication pathways have changed, Linden has noticed a familiar pattern: reality moves at its own pace, and society can take a while to catch up, especially when people spend money to keep society from fully accepting reality.

How close is the day of reckoning with climate? Close, says Linden, in his book Fire and Flood: A People's History of Climate Change, from 1979 to the Present.

Listen to the events he has covered, and the larger narrative of the human race slowly coming to realize what it is up against.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Nextclimate change
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
