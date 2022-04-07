© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Fri 8 AM | Climate Week: the scale of storage needed for more renewable energy

Published April 7, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-04-07T082204.786.jpg

It is exciting to think of our ability to draw energy from the sun and the wind, and even the motion of the ocean.

The major drawback of renewable energy, of course, is that it's not always being generated. So we'll need storage, lots of storage in batteries and other configurations, to make more electricity with less fossil fuel.

Jupiter Power is a renewable energy company dedicated to just that concern, and has already built facilities capable of storing large amounts of electricity.

Andy Bowman is the CEO of Jupiter and the author of a book on large-scale energy storage. He talks about what it takes to move further into this future.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Nextclimate change
