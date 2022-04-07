Fri 8:30 | IPCC member gets into the finer points of the recent climate reports

We hadn't even gotten through day 1 of our Climate Week when a new report dropped from the IPCC, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. And it's not like this one made us feel any sense of relief, because there's none to be had.

Except for this: we HAVE the technology to stop putting fossil fuels into the air. The question is, will we use it in meaningful amounts?

Gary Yohe teaches economics and environmental studies at Wesleyan University and is a member of the IPCC; he was part Working Group 2, while Working Group 3 just reported.

He guides us into the nuts and bolts of what the IPCC's work shows, and how quickly we (humans) need to move on it.