Thu 9 AM | Climate Week: Game-changing women leaders on climate listed in new book

Published April 6, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
If your eyes roll every time you hear about "the great men of history," Diana Kapp may have a remedy for you.

Kapp is a business journalist, and she focused strictly on women and their accomplishments in today's world, with an added layer: they all took steps to solve the challenge of our time, the climate crisis.

The result is an illustrated book aimed at younger readers, Girls Who Green the World: Thirty-Four Rebel Women Out to Save Our Planet.

The author visits with a browsing of the list, and the qualities that got women on that list.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Nextclimate change
