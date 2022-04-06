Thu 8 AM | Climate Week: American Lung Association totals up benefits of more electric transportation

With nearly 30% of US greenhouse gas emissions coming from transportation, the biggest impacts on emissions come from using electricity to power our cars and trucks and trains and more.

The American Lung Association, a big fan of cleaner air, compiled its own information on the electrification trend. A recent report, Zeroing in on Healthy Air, quantifies the health benefits of putting more zero-emission vehicles into service.

Will Barrett, based in Sacramento, is the lead author of the report. He joins us for an overview of the highlights.