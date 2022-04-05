© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

8 AM | Climate Week: OSU Extension notes changes in where plants grow, and how well

Published April 5, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
climate change week.jpg

The changes to the planet mean changes to the things that live upon it.

That means plants as well as animals, and more than just tree species. Even the plants that grow in our gardens and incidentally around our homes could change because of changing climate.

Oregon State University researchers have already taken note, and the OSU Extension Service has already put out some publications on changes in plant hardiness zones.

Weston Miller is a horticulturist with OSU Extension; we get a visit on the plant changes noted so far, and what is likely to follow.

climate change
