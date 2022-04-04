© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8 AM | Climate Week: how to reduce the conditions for megafires in the West

Published April 4, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
climate week

Fires are bigger and faster than they used to be, munching up vast open areas in our part of the world. And, in the case of some fires, burning down chunks of entire communities.

There is general consensus that just putting fires out has contributed to the problem, but the next steps are the focus of considerable debate.

Dominick DellaSala, chief scientist at Wild Heritage and nearly a victim of the Almeda Drive fire, continues to study megafires, and he says the current approach--suppression--is indeed the wrong way to go. So what is the correct way?

We take up the topic in a discussion with DellaSala and Luke Ruediger, the Executive Director of the Applegate Neighborhood Network and a frequent critic of federal forest policy.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Nextclimate change
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team