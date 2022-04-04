© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8:30 | Climate Week takes up housing and transport challenges in PNW's future

Published April 4, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
One thing became clear last summer in the Northwest: a lot more houses and apartments will need air conditioning in the future. The day Portland's high temp hit 116 confirmed that.

There are many more issues posed in housing and transportation, and the Sightline Institute in Seattle tracks those and more. Michael Andersen is the Senior Housing Researcher and Transportation Lead at Sightline.

He talks to us about a range of building and transport challenges in the Northwest of the future.

