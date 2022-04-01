Mon 8:30 | Climate Week edition of The Squeaky Wheel considers electrics and hybrids

More greenhouse gas emissions come from transportation than any other sector of the economy in the United States (roughly 30%). So things like all-electric cars will have a great impact on lowering overall emissions.

We'll spend some time talking about electrics and hybrids in our regular monthly visit with Zach Edwards, the owner of Ashland Automotive.

In the segment, The Squeaky Wheel, we discuss vehicle care and repair, and invite calls and emails from the public about automotive oddities (and success stories).

Join in with your question or story, especially if you've moved into hybrid/straight electric land at 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.